NEW ANALYSIS: Gallo gives Black Coffee the kick he needs to stir up streaming services
01 June 2020 - 05:05
In a music industry now dominated by international streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, DJ Black Coffee’s recent investment in Gallo Music may be the missing piece that allows his own digital service to compete.
Lyndon Barends, a strategist for Lebashe Investment Group, which bought Gallo Music in March, said Black Coffee, through his company FlightMode Digital, now holds 20% of the record company.
