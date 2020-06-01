Companies COMPANY COMMENT Liberty Two Degrees set to benefit from high-end malls Popular retail centres won’t lose their popularity among post-lockdown shoppers BL PREMIUM

Liberty Two Degrees’s (L2D’s) exposure to the high-end shopping jewels of SA looks set to see the property fund through a challenging 2020 and 2021.

Like many of its peers, the landlord, which owns portions of SA’s most iconic shopping centre, Sandton City, luxury retail and office multipurpose commercial asset Melrose Arch and 40-year-old Eastgate Shopping Centre, has seen rental collections come under pressure as a bulk of its tenants couldn’t trade during the first two months of the coronavirus lockdown.