Isuzu Motors SA appoints Billy Tom as new MD

Truckmaker Isuzu Motors SA has appointed Billy Tom as MD from July 1.

He will succeed Michael Sacke, who became MD in January 2018 when Isuzu’s Japanese parent bought out the manufacturing assets of General Motors SA (GMSA) when it disinvested from SA. GMSA previously built Isuzu vehicles under contract.

Tom’s 22 years of business experience included a spell at GMSA, where he helped set up the short-lived premium-brand dealer network for Hummer, Cadillac and Saab.

He has also worked at Standard Bank and SA Breweries. For the last 12 years, he has been at Coca-Cola Beverages SA where, most recently, he was responsible for exports into Africa and for introducing new brands into the market.

Sacke, who plans to move to New Zealand with his family, has integrated Isuzu SA’s Port Elizabeth vehicle assembly plant into the Japanese group’s global network. The company is a local market leader in medium and heavy trucks, and a growing force in the bakkie market.

Tom said on Monday his immediate priority would be to make the business more resilient, particularly in an environment ravaged by Covid-19. He said: “In challenging times like these, it is important to keep calm, focused and to be flexible and innovative in delivering products and services to customers. The landscape is shifting quickly and we need to respond to this with purpose and speed.”