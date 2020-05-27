Companies

PODCAST | Leila Fourie on the JSE beyond Covid-19

Listen here for the African Business podcasts, hosted by Desné Masie and featuring trailblazers and leading thinkers from across the continent. This is an essential listen for anyone with an interest in Africa. The podcast is brought to you by African Business magazine

27 May 2020 - 05:06
Leila Fourie. Picture: Supplied
Leila Fourie. Picture: Supplied

Click here to listen to the podcast.

Podcast host Desné Masie welcomes special guest JSE CEO Leila Fourie on African Business podcasts.

Fourie took the helm at the exchange about six months ago during an already tough time in the global economy. Economic headwinds for the exchange have been amplified in 2020 by the Covid-19 global pandemic and the ratings downgrade of SA’s sovereign debt to below investment grade.  We caught up with Fourie to discuss how these developments have affected capital raising and listings, and what her vision is for the exchange beyond Covid-19.

