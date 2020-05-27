Companies COMPANY COMMENT No need for Primeserv to hide its impressive numbers Human resources business is a niche player with an efficient core offering BL PREMIUM

It’s a generalisation, but when a company issues a trading statement after the close of market, investors usually expect the worst in terms of the indicative profit performance.

Why exactly human resources business Primeserv Group issued its trading statement at 5.20pm on Tuesday is unclear. But this late showing certainly did not help the company in broadening its appeal to the wider market.