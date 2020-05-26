Companies

WATCH: How SA Inc has coped with the Covid-19 crisis

Netcare CEO Richard Friedland and Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle talk to Business Day TV

26 May 2020 - 07:47 Business Day TV
Picture: KATERYNA KOM/123RF

Covid-19 has affected a wide range of industries.

In the health-care sector, Netcare says that lockdown cost it R143m in lost revenue in March and the effect in April is expected to be even worse.

Food producer Tiger Brands has also warned that the worst is yet to come. It has highlighted that it could lose R500m in profit due to the pandemic.

Business Day TV spoke to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland and Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle about the effect of Covid-19.

