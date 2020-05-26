Companies COMPANY COMMENT Short-term insurers need to head online As working-from-home becomes the new normal, car sales may drop and ride-hailing services jump BL PREMIUM

SA is entering the third month since the coronavirus surfaced, which has shaken up all sectors of the economy and given steam to the world’s new work-from-home adaptation.

The move will see car insurers rethink their models and, most importantly, will accelerate their digital transformation agendas. New, fully digital insurance companies have already marked their territory with innovative and flexible product offerings — and low-cost premiums.