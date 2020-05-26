Bolt raises almost R2bn in new investment round

Ride hailing company Bolt has closed an investment round of €100m (R1.92bn) to scale its ride-sharing, micromobility and food delivery business in Europe and Africa.

On Tuesday, the company previously known as Taxify said it received the investment from global investment manager Naya Capital Management.

This brings Bolt’s total funds raised to more than €300m (R5.73bn), the company said.

Currently operating in about 150 cities across Europe and Africa, the Estonia based company says it is the leading ride-hailing app in Africa. Over half of its business worldwide comes from seven African markets — Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda and SA.

In SA, Bolt operates in 34 towns and cities.

Bolt and competitor Uber have an estimated 25%/75% split of the ride-hailing market in SA. Uber, in 2019, said it had reached one-million app users.

The company says it expanded its services to keep drivers on the road locally given then the negative effect on ride hailing due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

It has launched a business delivery service where drivers can help essential-services businesses get orders to their customer- and a food delivery service in Cape Town as part of this effort.

In a statement, Gareth Taylor, country manager for Bolt SA, said: “Even though the crisis has temporarily changed how we move, the long-term trends that drive on-demand mobility such as declining personal car ownership or the shift towards greener transportation continue to grow.”

Revenue in the ride-hailing segment in SA hit $314m in 2019 according to Statista, with annual growth forecast at 18.4% by 2023, resulting in a market volume of $616m by that year.

