Companies COMPANY COMMENT Mines’ readiness for Covid-19 offer scary glimpse of what could lie ahead Sibanye-Stillwater, the largest employer in SA, has converted old hostels at its platinum mines so that there is capacity to quarantine 1,800 people BL PREMIUM

With the easing of the nationwide lockdown on June 1 to level 3, the mining industry can return to full production.

Once the backbone of the SA economy, mining has taken a back seat to financial services but remains a major employer and a critical source of foreign-exchange earnings for SA.