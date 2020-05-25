COMPANY COMMENT
Mines’ readiness for Covid-19 offer scary glimpse of what could lie ahead
Sibanye-Stillwater, the largest employer in SA, has converted old hostels at its platinum mines so that there is capacity to quarantine 1,800 people
25 May 2020 - 17:00
With the easing of the nationwide lockdown on June 1 to level 3, the mining industry can return to full production.
Once the backbone of the SA economy, mining has taken a back seat to financial services but remains a major employer and a critical source of foreign-exchange earnings for SA.
