WATCH: Why small caps need a boost after Covid-19

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel about why SA’s capital market environment does not support small-cap listings

22 May 2020 - 15:52 Business Day TV
Big business has a responsibility to help the previously employed make a sustainable transition towards running successful small businesses. Picture: DANIEL BORN
Why does SA’s capital market environment not support small-cap listings? The one thing we are going to need to see much more of as we look to rebuild and bounce back from this pandemic is entrepreneurship. Growth companies. And the best way globally to support growth in small-cap companies is by creating the capital market conditions conducive to raising capital.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Leila Fourie, group CEO of the JSE; Charles Savage, CEO and founder of EasyEquities; Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen, an emerging producer of helium and liquefied natural gas listed on Johannesburg’s AltX; and small-cap analyst Keith Mclachlan.

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Paternalistic state wants everyone to zip it while it muddles along

The private sector has far more data on the economy than those calling the shots
1 week ago

Business needs to ‘reinvent’ itself post-Covid-19, Mandela Bay business chamber says

Andrew Muir says the metro must prioritise securing water supply, alternative forms of energy, a clean city, high-quality roads and security of food ...
1 day ago

Fine line between opening the economy and curbing infections

Small and medium-sized enterprises require funding and need to be at level 3 or lower to survive
8 hours ago

Microlender Grameen America steps in to assist struggling small firms

Initially, small business owners could not access US federal aid if they did not have a relationship with an approved lender
3 days ago

Facebook launches new feature for small businesses to sell goods online

Businesses can set up digital shops on the platform
2 days ago

