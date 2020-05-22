WATCH: Why small caps need a boost after Covid-19

Why does SA’s capital market environment not support small-cap listings? The one thing we are going to need to see much more of as we look to rebuild and bounce back from this pandemic is entrepreneurship. Growth companies. And the best way globally to support growth in small-cap companies is by creating the capital market conditions conducive to raising capital.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Leila Fourie, group CEO of the JSE; Charles Savage, CEO and founder of EasyEquities; Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen, an emerging producer of helium and liquefied natural gas listed on Johannesburg’s AltX; and small-cap analyst Keith Mclachlan.