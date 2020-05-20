Investors snap up platinum coins minted in SA featuring elephant

Johannesburg/London — Investors seeking a haven from the economic turmoil created by the coronavirus pandemic are snapping up platinum coins engraved with African wildlife.

More than 2,000 coins featuring an elephant sold out to US and Asian investors after being minted in March, according to Prestige Bullion. More will be produced once SA’s virus lockdown is lifted, said MD Richard Collocott.

Additional coins showing the rest of the Big Five animals — lion, rhinoceros, leopard and buffalo — will be minted at six-month intervals.

“The platinum bullion coin has performed strongly with good levels of interest from customers, especially in the US and Asia,” Collocott said. “The demand remains high and we expect to take orders once production resumes.”

Prestige Bullion, jointly owned by the SA Reserve Bank and Rand Refinery, is targeting a 20% share of the 100,000oz global market for platinum coins.

The premium that coin purchasers typically pay above spot prices has widened as demand surged in March and April amid constrained supplies and market turmoil caused by the pandemic, according to Trevor Raymond, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council.