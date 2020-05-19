WATCH: How Calgro M3 returned to profitability

Calgro M3 is back in the black. The property group has recorded headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 1.7c during the full-year.

This comes as the company makes progress with its turnaround strategy, though Covid-19 is emerging as a new challenge.

Business Day TV caught up with Calgro CEO Wikus Lategan to find out if the pandemic could scupper the headway the group has already made.