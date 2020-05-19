Companies

WATCH: How Calgro M3 returned to profitability

Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan talks to Business Day TV about the company’s growth despite the Covid-19 pandemic

19 May 2020 - 08:12 Business Day TV
Calgro M3’s Fleurhoff housing development on the West Rand. Picture: SUPPLIED

Calgro M3 is back in the black. The property group has recorded headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 1.7c during the full-year.

This comes as the company makes progress with its turnaround strategy, though Covid-19 is emerging as a new challenge.

Business Day TV caught up with Calgro CEO Wikus Lategan to find out if the pandemic could scupper the headway the group has already made.

Calgro M3 share price drops more than 50%

Biggest one-day drop for housing developer since it listed 13 years ago
Trustco: a small matter of trust

Trustco and Conduit Capital have managed to create a lot of value out of very little. The alarm bells are ringing
Calgro M3 censured by JSE over cancelled share scheme

Calgro accepts the censure despite it taking action that was to its own detriment so as not to breach any debt covenants
WATCH: Calgro M3 swings into the red

Business Day TV spoke to Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan about the group's strategy to survive the tough trading environment
Home builder Calgro M3 cuts back on production as land invasions bite

Security and repairs cost the home builder R120m
