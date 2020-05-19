Companies

Santova holds on to dividend due to Covid-19 uncertainty

The small-cap logistics firm says its UK and Europe operations saw growth, although SA’s weak economy weighed on its local performance

19 May 2020 - 13:43 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/RUSLAN IVANTSOV
Small-cap logistics company Santova has opted to hold on to its 2020 dividend as Covid-19 batters the global economy and disrupts supply chains.

Growth in the group’s UK and Europe operations helped lift net profit 6.4% to R64.9m in its year to end-February, although the group’s SA operations weighed on its overall performance.

SA operations saw a deterioration in net profit of 43.7% to R15.1m in 2020 due to subdued economic growth, lower consumer spending and lower levels of business confidence generally, its statement read.

Santova has opted not to pay a dividend, having paid a dividend of 7.5c per share previously. The group has about 161-million shares in issue.

In afternoon trade on Tuesday, Santova’s share was up 0.71% to R1.41, giving it a market capitalisation of R228m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Small-cap stocks to bet on

More than a handful of small-cap counters have adequately rewarded investors for their patience
Money & Investing
1 year ago

Sinking shipping volumes pull down Santova’s earnings

The logistics group has warned that interim HEPS to end-August could fall as much as 17% due to SA’s weak economy
Companies
7 months ago

