Santova holds on to dividend due to Covid-19 uncertainty

Small-cap logistics company Santova has opted to hold on to its 2020 dividend as Covid-19 batters the global economy and disrupts supply chains.

Growth in the group’s UK and Europe operations helped lift net profit 6.4% to R64.9m in its year to end-February, although the group’s SA operations weighed on its overall performance.

SA operations saw a deterioration in net profit of 43.7% to R15.1m in 2020 due to subdued economic growth, lower consumer spending and lower levels of business confidence generally, its statement read.

Santova has opted not to pay a dividend, having paid a dividend of 7.5c per share previously. The group has about 161-million shares in issue.

In afternoon trade on Tuesday, Santova’s share was up 0.71% to R1.41, giving it a market capitalisation of R228m.

