Stor-age optimistic as demand for storage space remains high

Stor-age, which owns self-storage space in SA and the UK, said on Monday that it is well prepared to weather the tough economic backdrop as life-changing events and dislocation continue to boost the demand for storage space.

The company’s local portfolio closed at 85% occupancy in the first quarter of the year, with the rental rate increasing 6% year on year, Stor-age said in a trading update. Occupancy for its UK business was at 78.8%.

The company said it expects full-year distributable earnings to increase 13.5% to R440m and the full-year dividend to increase 5% to about 112c.

Stor-age, which has more than 50 locations across SA, said it is well positioned to navigate the economic uncertainty as the lockdown continues to weigh on business activity across industries.

“The defensive and resilient nature of our business model, as evidenced by our cash collections in April and the high levels of new inquirers and new lets in the current month to date, means we are well placed to navigate the challenges that lie ahead.” said Stor-age CEO Gavin Lucas.

In April, the company collected 92.2% of rental due in SA and 98% in the UK.

