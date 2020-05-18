Huawei warns new US sanctions will inflict ‘terrible price’

Beijing — Huawei Technologies warned on Monday that the latest US curbs on its business will inflict a “terrible price” on the global technology industry, inflaming tensions between Washington and Beijing while harming American interests.

China’s largest technology company said it will be “significantly affected” by a commerce department decree barring any chipmaker using US equipment from supplying Huawei without US government approval. That means companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and its rivals will have to cut off the Chinese company unless they get waivers — effectively severing Huawei’s access to cutting-edge silicon it needs for smartphones and networking equipment.

Washington’s decision drew condemnation from Beijing, which regards Huawei as a national champion because of its success in dominating global networking technology. China and Huawei have threatened retaliation but rotating chair Guo Ping on Monday refrained from commenting on a possible Beijing response — a departure from just two months ago when the company warned Washington risked opening a “pandora’s box” and Chinese countermeasures if it chose to go ahead with additional restrictions.

“Our business will significantly be impacted,” Guo said at a company briefing with analysts in Shenzhen. “Given the changes in the industry over the past year, it dawned on us more clearly that fragmented standards and supply chains benefit no-one. If further fragmentation were to take place, the whole industry would pay a terrible price,” he said.