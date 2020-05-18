Companies COMPANY COMMENT Anglo likely to list thermal coal business in quest to become greener Investors not averse to fossil fuels might find value in the stand-alone coal mines BL PREMIUM

Anglo American is likely to list its SA thermal coal business as the easiest way to remove the assets from its portfolio within three years.

Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani has been speaking about the exit from thermal coal as one of the strategies the globally diversified miner is following to become a greener and more environmentally friendly resources company.