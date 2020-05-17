Amazon takes flak from all sides over growing power and influence

San Francisco — Amazon is being hit with a wave of criticism from activists, politicians and others who question the tech giant’s growing influence.

Amazon has become the most scrutinised company during the Covid-19 health emergency. It has boosted its global workforce to nearly 1-million and dealt with protests over warehouse safety and reported deaths of several employees.

It has also pledged to spend at least $4bn in this quarter — its entire expected operating profit — on coronavirus mitigation efforts, including relief contributions and funding research.

Amazon’s AWS cloud computing unit, which powers big portions of the internet, is an important element during the crisis with more people and companies working online.

The company’s market value has hovered near record levels around $1.2-trillion as it reported rising revenues and lower profits in the past quarter.

“Its sheer size justifies the scrutiny,” said Dania Rajendra of the activist group Athena, a coalition which is focused on Amazon’s corporate activity and treatment of workers.

Athena activists fret that Amazon, which also controls one of the major streaming television services, infiltrates so many aspects of people's lives.

Rankling many activists, the rise in Amazon’s shares has boosted the wealth of founder and CEO Jeff Bezos to more than $140bn even as the global economy has been battered by the virus outbreak.