WATCH: How the taxi industry is handling Covid-19
Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz and SA National Taxi Council spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa talks to Business Day TV
14 May 2020 - 08:12
Despite a robust interim performance, Transaction Capital wrote down its businesses by about R190m as the company prepares for the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO David Hurwitz and SA National Taxi Council spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa for their assessment of the sector’s ability to bounce back from current challenges.