Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How the taxi industry is handling Covid-19

Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz and SA National Taxi Council spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa talks to Business Day TV

14 May 2020 - 08:12 Busines Day TV
An estimated 250,000 minibus taxis, such as these near Bree Street in Johannesburg, operate in SA. Many taxi owners struggle to qualify for credit at commercial banks.Picture: Alon Skuy
An estimated 250,000 minibus taxis, such as these near Bree Street in Johannesburg, operate in SA. Many taxi owners struggle to qualify for credit at commercial banks.Picture: Alon Skuy

Despite a robust interim performance, Transaction Capital wrote down its businesses by about R190m as the company prepares for the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO David Hurwitz and SA National Taxi Council spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa for their assessment of the sector’s ability to bounce back from current challenges.

Transaction Capital holds on to dividend as Covid-19 takes its toll

The taxi financier says it is taking a ‘conservative’ approach to the effects of the pandemic, but is hopeful there will be rebound in its operations
Companies
1 day ago

Lockdown day 46: Pictures of the day

A driver wearing a face mask as prescribed by lockdown level 4 regulations waits for customers inside his taxi stationed at the Yeoville Market in ...
News & Fox
2 days ago

KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Even the disrupters have been disrupted by Covid-19

The pandemic has upset many business models but one thing for sure is that some other start-ups somewhere will have a meteoric rise out of its ashes
Opinion
1 day ago

No UIF pick-up for minibus drivers

As the national lockdown grinds into its second month, minibus taxi drivers will not be lining up to claim unemployment money
Business
1 week ago

Stuck residents get a once-off chance to travel home

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined level 4 travel rules
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Spur to cut staff’s salaries and work weeks from ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
EOH to guarantee Mthombo’s R2.9bn debts
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Car dealers allowed to open their doors again
Companies
4.
Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani reiterates SA thermal ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Spur to approach banks for precautionary lifeline ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.