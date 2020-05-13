Spur to approach banks for precautionary lifeline while it cuts salaries

Spur will approach banks to open credit lines as a precaution after not receiving franchise fees in April due to the closure of restaurants.

Restaurants were shut from March 27 after the government announced a national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

About two-thirds of Spur’s restaurants remain closed while the rest have opened for deliveries, which is permitted by the government, after it relaxed some lockdown restrictions.

“As a precautionary measure, management is engaging with financial institutions to secure credit facilities should the lockdown extend beyond the current year,” Spur said in a statement.

However, Spur says it is not in debt and it will last six months before it needs to borrow cash.