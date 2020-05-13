Companies

Spur to approach banks for precautionary lifeline while it cuts salaries

Most franchises have not paid rent for April

13 May 2020 - 20:55 Katharine Child
Spur will approach banks to open credit lines as a precaution after not receiving franchise fees in April due to the closure of restaurants.

Restaurants were shut from March 27 after the government announced a national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

About two-thirds of Spur’s restaurants remain closed while the rest have opened for deliveries, which is permitted by the government, after it relaxed some lockdown restrictions.

“As a precautionary measure, management is engaging with financial institutions to secure credit facilities should the lockdown extend beyond the current year,” Spur said in a statement.

However, Spur says it is not in debt and it will last six months before it needs to borrow cash.

Spur makes its money from its franchise fees paid by its 646 restaurants.

The group, which owns RocoMamas and John Dory’s, will also cut staff salaries by a fifth and reduce its working week from June as it seeks to save cash amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since late March, when the lockdown started, until May 1, Spur had not received any royalties from its 559 local stores.

Additionally, Spur did not charge franchisees any fees for the period March 16 until the lockdown.

Management has granted franchisees a 40% discount in franchise fees for May. Marketing fees have been discounted by 75% for the Spur, Panarottis and John Dory’s brands, and 50% for the remaining brands, the statement said.

After an almost seven-week lockdown, the country’s economy is in meltdown, with the Treasury estimating that up to 7-million jobs will be lost and the tax deficit will be R285bn.

While only 155 of Spur’s local restaurants are open for delivery, the group said the initial response from customers has been “favourable”. However, “it is too early to determine whether the current momentum will be sustained”, Spur said. “Competition is also expected to intensify as more national food chains reopen for delivery services.”

It is unclear how profitable a delivery-only model will be, as mainstream delivery companies charge 20%-30% commission to cover delivery costs.

Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) CEO Wendy Alberts said stores lose too much money on delivery costs. She has predicted hundreds of thousands of job losses and urged the government to allow customers to collect takeaway meals.

Rasa research shows restaurants employ about 40 staff each.

Due to high rental overheads, some restaurants cannot open sustainably with a delivery-only model in which they lose out on higher margins from drink sales.  

Spur said some restaurants will only reopen when permitted, on condition they can negotiate better deals with landlords, or they may never reopen.

Most of the franchises have not paid rent for April, which will further affect landlords who have received lower or no rent from clothing retail stores and other shops that remain closed.

Shares in Spur declined 1.53% to close at 23c.

