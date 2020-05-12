Companies

GrubHub stock surges after Uber takeover offer

Uber’s ride-hailing business has been hammered by the global pandemic and it is shuttering Uber Eats in some countries

12 May 2020 - 19:04 Ed Hammond
A GrubHub delivery person rides in the snow during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in New York, the US, May 9 2020. Picture: NOAM GALAI/GETTY IMAGES
A GrubHub delivery person rides in the snow during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in New York, the US, May 9 2020. Picture: NOAM GALAI/GETTY IMAGES

New York —  Uber Technologies has made an offer to acquire GrubHub, in a move that would build out its food-delivery platform even as it shutters parts of its own service abroad, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies are in talks about a deal and could reach an agreement as soon as May, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is not public.

Deliberations are ongoing and talks could still fall through, the people said. A spokesperson for Uber declined to comment, while a representative for GrubHub could not immediately comment.

GrubHub shares climbed as much as 37% in New York trading after being temporarily halted. They were up 33% before midday, valuing the company at $5.7bn. Uber, with a market value of about $59bn, rose as much as 8.2%.

Uber is shuttering its own food-delivery unit, Uber Eats, in seven countries where the service has proven unpopular, it said last week. Those markets represented 1% of Uber Eats gross bookings and 4% of the business’s adjusted losses before interest, taxes and depreciation for the first quarter of 2020, the company said.

Uber’s ride-hailing business has been hammered by the global pandemic, but delivering meals has helped the San Francisco-based company drive sales as people shelter in place. Still, the food delivery industry remains widely unprofitable, even as people rely on delivery to stay in their homes.

Though the losses have led to much speculation on potential consolidation in the industry, lofty private valuations and antitrust concerns have made some food-delivery players resistant to striking a deal. Those issues may be easier to iron out for GrubHub and Uber, which both have publicly traded stocks. A year after Uber’s public offering, the company still trades below its peak valuation as a private company.

A deal “would help consolidate the US online food delivery market and reduce cash burn”, Bloomberg Intelligence senior industry analyst Mandeep Singh wrote in a note Tuesday.

Meanwhile, start-ups DoorDash and Postmates have increased the competitive pressure on incumbent GrubHub, which was founded in 2004. GrubHub has expanded into doing delivery itself after years of serving as a marketing platform for restaurants to organise their own deliveries.

The rivalries have squeezed Grubhub’s margins, with the coronavirus adding further pressure that forced the company to push off profit targets. Uber, similarly, delayed its target to reach adjusted profitability until sometime in 2021.

Bloomberg 

CHRIS GILMOUR: Predictable Clicks defies gravity but now faces toughest test

Clicks has been a very consistent performer and investors have been more than willing to pay up for this boring, yet sustained performance
Opinion
1 hour ago

Aramco sticks to huge dividend despite 25% drop in profits

The Saudi oil giant will keep spending in checks, but the payout is crucial for the kingdom, which holds about 98% of the company
Companies
2 hours ago

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary criticises bid by UK to quarantine visitors

O’Leary says the airline has seen a surge in bookings since announcing its resumption of service early on Tuesday
Companies
2 hours ago

China’s beef with Australia over Covid-19 prompts suspension of meat imports

The halting of beef imports from four Australian beef processors comes after Australia called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the virus
World
2 hours ago

Toyota expects 80% annual profit drop and slow recovery

The update is the latest sign that expectations for a quick economic rebound are fading
Companies
2 hours ago

