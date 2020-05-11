JSE announces relief measures for coronavirus-hit firms

The JSE will provide relief to listed companies in financial distress as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown in a bid to ensure business continuity.

The local bourse said relief measures including a non-interest bearing payment holiday of up to six months will been granted to public companies in need.

The bourse said the lockdown had affected small businesses the most, so they would be priorities in the JSE's relief programme.

“It’s important for us to ensure that those that are most in need are prioritised first and we have a high priority on our small and mid-cap size listed entities ... we will be giving them explicit relief in capital raising and those investors who might be trading on their share,” JSE CEO Leila Fourie said.

The JSE would also be reducing listing fees by 25% for small cap companies and those listed on alternative exchange AltX.

“The small cap counters are among the most vulnerable in strained markets. The discounts we are announcing for these market segments are aimed at stimulating liquidity and supporting this vital growth node of our economy,” Fourie said.

She said the JSE will go through a process of evaluating companies’ requests for relief and will determine whether the requests are related to coronavirus hardship.

“Then we’ll go about putting in place terms and conditions that would help alleviate and immunise their situation and that could be anywhere between three to six months interest-free payment holiday,” she said.

Among other initiatives, the exchange is increasing the amount of cash disbursements to small and medium-size stockbrokers in its Enterprise Development Programme.

Cash disbursements in quarterly trading and connectivity fees will increase from 33% to 50% of the traded value by these stockbrokers, it said.

“These brokers are 51% black-owned and we believe that this temporary relief will insulate them from the negative affect of Covid-19. The Black Stock Broker Programme is a key part of our transformation strategy and with this targeted relief, we are ensuring that black representation within the financial markets is sustained,” says Valdene Reddy, JSE's director of Capital Markets.

