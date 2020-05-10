Avianca airline files driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus

"Help from governments to the airline industry is vital," Silvia Mosquera, Avianca's chief commercial officer, said in a statement to Reuters before the bankruptcy.

Avianca, one of the oldest airlines in the world, estimated liabilities between $1bn to $10bn in a filing with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

It already went through bankruptcy in the early 2000s, from which it was rescued by a Bolivian-born oil entrepreneur, German Efromovich.

Efromovich grew the airline aggressively but also saddled the carrier with significant debt. Efromovich was ousted from the airline in 2019 in a board-room coup led by United Airlines Holdings, but he still owns a majority stake in the carrier.

United stands to lose up to $700m in loans related to Avianca.

Efromovich said on Sunday that he disagreed with the decision to file for bankruptcy and that he was not involved in making it.

The management that took over after Efromovich's ousting was already focused on a cost-cutting reorganisation called "Avianca 2021".

Warnings about its fragile finances abounded. Roberto Kriete, president of Avianca's board, said in 2019 in a meeting with employees that the airline was "broke".

In April, Avianca's accounting firm, KPMG, said it had "substantial doubts" about the carrier's ability to exist a year from now.

Avianca's shares closed at 88c on Friday in New York, from a high of more than $18 in 2014.

Most pressingly, Avianca was facing a $65m bond payment due on Sunday that analysts did not think the airline was in a position to meet. S&P downgraded the airline to CCC- status in the days leading up to that payment.