Adcorp's trading update adds to Value Capital's misery Share price of group that was once a powerhouse in human resourcing and research has lost more than 80% of its market value

Value Capital Partners (VCP), an investment company styled on an activist shareholder model, still has its work cut out at services group Adcorp.

Adcorp has endured some ups and downs since VCP’s involvement, but on Friday things took a turn for the worse when a dour trading update for the year to end-February was published.