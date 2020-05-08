News Leader
WATCH: How Sappi has prepared for Covid-19 fallout
Sappi CEO Steven Binnie talks to Business Day TV about what the company plans to do to cope with the pandemic
08 May 2020 - 08:01
Sappi is cutting capital spend by R1.5bn after the price recoveries it had expected failed to materialise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This has also weighed on its second-quarter profit which plunged 97%.
Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Steve Binnie about how the company is preparing for further fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.