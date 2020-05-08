Companies

WATCH: How Sappi has prepared for Covid-19 fallout

Sappi CEO Steven Binnie talks to Business Day TV about what the company plans to do to cope with the pandemic

08 May 2020 - 08:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / OKSANAOK

Sappi is cutting capital spend by R1.5bn after the price recoveries it had expected failed to materialise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This has also weighed on its second-quarter profit which plunged 97%.

Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Steve Binnie about how the company is preparing for further fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sappi cuts capital spend R1.5bn as it braces for Covid-19 fallout

The pandemic had a minimal effect on Sappi’s operations in its half year to end-March, but it is already seeing a decline in orders
