New York Times’ online subscribers double during Covid-19

New York — The New York Times (NYT) saw a record gain in digital subscriptions in the past quarter and doubled its online readership in March, even as the Covid-19 pandemic cut into its advertising revenues.

In its quarterly update on Wednesday, the prestigious US daily said it added 587,000 new digital subscribers to reach 5-million. Including its print subscribers, the total is 5.8-million.

Net profit in the quarter rose 9% to $32.8m and total revenues rose 1% to $444m as higher, digital-only subscription and other revenues were offset by lower advertising revenues and higher costs.

New York Times Company president and CEO Mark Thompson said the daily is pledging to keeping up its coverage during the global coronavirus pandemic.

“The NYT is committed to delivering the most trustworthy news and useful guidance about the coronavirus and its consequences,” Thompson said in a statement. “Today, despite the many obstacles our newsroom is facing, we believe we are doing just that.”

The relative health of the NYT comes amid a huge hit to many legacy news organisations, especially newspapers relying on advertising.

The NYT said it is boosting its newsroom staff during the crisis, which has, according to the daily, resulted in the loss of at least 36,000 US news jobs.

Thompson noted that the NYT has held up due to its shift to reliance on subscriber revenues rather than advertising.

“The NYT’s business model, with its growing focus on digital subscription growth and diminishing reliance on advertising, is very well positioned to ride out this storm and thrive in a post-pandemic world,” he said.

“We’ve seen historic audience levels and an unprecedented rate of subscriber growth, as well as real pressure on advertising revenue.”

The subscription gains come even though the daily has lifted its paywall for most of its coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Times recorded some 2.5-billion page views in March, which is twice its average before the pandemic, according to COO Meredith Kopit Levien.

AFP