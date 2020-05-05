Companies

Passenger numbers for Europe’s low-cost airlines down by almost 100%

05 May 2020 - 09:48 Sarah Young
A Wizz Air Airbus A320 from Sofia, Bulgaria lands at Luton Airport after Wizz Air resumed flights today on some routes, following the outbreak of COVID-19 at Luton on May 1 2020. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A Wizz Air Airbus A320 from Sofia, Bulgaria lands at Luton Airport after Wizz Air resumed flights today on some routes, following the outbreak of COVID-19 at Luton on May 1 2020. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

London — Europe’s biggest budget airline Ryanair posted a 99.6% fall in passenger numbers in April, while smaller low-cost carrier Wizz Air said numbers plunged 97.6%, as the novel coronavirus halted most flying across Europe.

Ryanair said it flew 40,000 passengers in April compared to the 13.5-million it carried in the same month in 2019. It said it expected numbers to stay minimal during May and June due to travel restrictions.

Wizz Air said that it carried 78,389 passengers in April, down from 3.3-million in the comparative 2019 period, but its figures will improve this month as it became one of the first European airlines to restart commercial routes from London Luton and Vienna on May 1.

The company also said a new airline it is planning to launch with flights between Abu Dhabi in the Middle East and Eastern Europe is progressing in line with its initial timeline to start flying this year.

Reuters

Comair falls 20% after saying it expects to resume flights only in October

The airline says it is not generating revenue during SA’s lockdown and is attempting to cut costs, including through retrenchments
4 days ago

How Covid-19 broke air travel

The Covid-19 pandemic hit SA airlines at a particularly bad time – just before the Easter holidays, normally a peak period for local and ...
2 weeks ago

