Labat Africa has high hopes for cannabis arm as it issues upbeat profit guidance

Investment-holding company Labat Africa has released an upbeat profit forecast after backtracking on its five-year guidance last month.

The company, which is repositioning itself to focus on the fast-growing cannabis industry, is pinning its hopes on its planned expansion into the market estimated to be as large as R27bn.

The coronavirus outbreak, which forced the country into a lockdown that brought economic activity to a halt, pushed Labat to drop its five-year profit guidance last month.

On Tuesday, the company issued new forecasts for its 2021 and 2022 financial years. The company did not reveal its guidance for the 2020 financial year.

It expects to grow full-year revenue to R935m in 2021. In the year to August 2019, revenue was R616m.

Operating profit would reach R76.7m in 2021 from a loss of R65m in the 2019 financial year, and it forecast it would reach R191m in 2022.