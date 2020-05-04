WATCH: What level 4 of lockdown looks like

The economy has been in an induced coma for more than a month. Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Wednesday briefed the country on the final regulations for level 4.

Rudi Dicks, head of the new project management office in the presidency, Dr Miriam Altman, strategist, social activist and economist, and Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia talk to Business Day TV about how we get the country back to work safely.