Microsoft sales rise as remote working lifts cloud services during coronavirus crisis

New York — Microsoft said on Wednesday quarterly sales and profit rose, buoyed by demand for internet-based software and cloud services needed to accommodate a shift to remote working during the coronavirus crisis.

Profit in the period ended March 31 rose to $10.8bn, or $1.40 a share, the company said Wednesday in a statement. Sales rose 15% to $35bn. The results from the world’s largest software maker topped analysts’ average estimates for $1.28 a share in profit and $33.7bn in sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Shares jumped in late trading.

Microsoft is better positioned to weather the Covid-19 pandemic than some technology peers because CEO Satya Nadella for years has been shifting its focus to cloud software. As the virus shut down workplaces, the company has seen increasing demand for internet-based Office and conferencing software that keeps employees connected and productive at home. Much of Microsoft’s software is also now sold by subscription, which means customers generally keep paying even amid a slowdown.

“Microsoft revenue is less consumer-centric and far more recurring, and when you go to a subscription, you have a pay-for-it-or-lose-it mindset,” said Mark Moerdler, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein.

While Microsoft had cautioned in February that the spread of the virus in China would hurt its Windows personal-computer operating system and device businesses, that unit ended up benefiting from purchases by workers worldwide who were kitting out home offices. The company also said its gaming service got a boost in engagement as homebound users sought entertainment.