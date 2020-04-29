Companies Company comment Mining sector a blueprint for return from lockdown No need to reinvent wheel for industries able to resume operations when Covid-19 restrictions are eased on Friday BL PREMIUM

The mining industry has managed to get two-thirds of its planned lockdown workforce back, nearly two weeks after regulations were eased for the sector.

The industry was declared an essential service and granted permission to ramp up capacity to 50% under amended lockdown regulations issued on April 16.