GSK CEO predicts no coronavirus vaccine mass-produced before mid-2021
London — GlaxoSmithKline, the world's largest vaccine maker, said the global push to develop an immunisation against the coronavirus would not lead to widely available products before the second half of 2021.
"If things go right … to get to scale of manufacturing in the hundreds of millions (of doses) is going to be in the second half of next year," CEO Emma Walmsley told a media briefing after the release of first-quarter results.
This would require swift progress in global development efforts to show an experimental vaccine is safe, effective and dosed in the right way, she said.
"You will see a reasonable amount of consensus from many global authorities, when this was all emerging, an 18-month time line was an ambitious one to be going after but one that everyone is (targeting)," Walmsley said.
More than 70 global vaccine development projects are under way as economies across the globe are burdened by restrictions on movement to slow the spread of the disease.
Germany's vaccine body, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, said this week that seven of the global projects had started testing on humans.
GSK and rival vaccine maker Sanofi teamed up for a coronavirus vaccine project in April, the latest in a string of alliances that have seen the British drug maker contributing its expertise on adjuvants. Adjuvants are efficacy boosters that allow for lower dosing of the immunising active ingredient in a vaccine.
"The world needs several vaccines and there are several different approaches," Walmsley said.
Walmsley also highlighted the challenges it faces during the pandemic, pointing to stalls in manufacturing and the supply chain and restrictions in its ability to conduct clinical trials.
The British drugmaker's turnover rose 19% to £9.09bn in the first quarter to March from a year earlier, as sales of its shingles vaccine, Shingrix, exceeded expectations by 23%.
The vaccine has been a major growth driver for GSK, but it is expected to level at some point because the capacity of existing manufacturing sites, which cannot be expanded until 2024, will soon be exhausted.
"We do see some slowing of vaccination rates at the moment as health-care workers come under pressure, but the underlying demand (for Shingrix) is strong and we would expect to see some resurgence of that," Walmsley said.
"The relevance of vaccines has never been more important."
While GSK pointed to the uncertainty around the pandemic and said it was unable to gauge its ultimate impact on the company, GSK still expects a 1% to 4% fall in profit for the year. This compares with analysts' prediction of a 7.2% drop.
First-quarter adjusted earnings of 37.7p per share beat analysts' expectation of 31.5p, according to a company-compiled consensus while sales were predicted to come in at £8.75bn.
Reuters