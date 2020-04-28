HSBC and Santander post biggest losses so far among European banks

London — HSBC Holdings and Banco Santander took the biggest hits so far among European banks struggling to contain the impact of the coronavirus on their loan books, with the UK-based lender expecting as much as $11bn of damage in 2020 because of the outbreak.

HSBC set aside $3bn to cover souring loans in the first three months and expects more than double that amount in the best case scenario for the full year, resulting in “materially lower profitability”. Santander, which already has much higher provisions than many other European banks, is holding back €1.6bn specifically for losses related to the virus.

The two lenders — while stopping short of the large provisions that US banks collectively posted — are taking a more aggressive stance than some rivals on putting a price on the future pain caused by the virus outbreak as businesses struggle to survive after the economy ground to a halt.

HSBC is putting restructuring plans on hold to deal with the fallout, while the outbreak further extends the cleaning up of Santander’s balance sheet after Spain’s housing market collapse.

‘Difficult times ahead’

“There are difficult times ahead,” said Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “If conditions get worse from here provisions for bad loans will increase, and together with credit downgrades that will eat into capital reserves.”

HSBC set the range of potential credit losses for the year between $7bn to $11bn, pinpointing the energy industry, transport and consumer companies as having a heightened risk of losses. Adjusted profit slumped 51% in the first quarter, with expected losses driven in part by a Singaporean client exposure, according to its earnings statement on Tuesday. The Asia-focused bank pushed back parts of its overhaul program until at least the end of the year.

Santander’s total provisions for the quarter jumped to a record €3.9bn in the first three months and were already at a five-year high in the fourth quarter. In part, that is due to its exposure to emerging markets such as Brazil and Mexico and its US sub-prime vehicle loan business.

At HSBC, newly appointed CEO Noel Quinn’s plan to boost profitability is being curtailed by the virus outbreak that has shaken the banking industry worldwide. Even as turbulent markets boosted trading income, the biggest banks in the US set aside about $25bn in the quarter to cover bad debts, still far ahead of the loan losses in Europe.

There, Santander is leading the pack. Italy’s UniCredit is taking an additional €900m in provisions and Credit Suisse Group is taking a $1bn hit divided between loan losses and writedowns. Deutsche Bank is provisioning about €500m and UBS Group about half that amount after reducing its exposure to large companies.

HSBC shares fell nearly 1.9% in early London trading, sitting out the rally in European banking stocks, and were trading little changed by midmorning. Santander gained as much as 3% in Madrid, in part after CEO Jose Antonio Alvarez said in an earnings call that the situation is “workable” if there is a relatively rapid recovery in the global economy as the lockdowns ebb.

“We are well prepared to face the headwinds we’re going to suffer in the coming quarters,” Alvarez said on a conference call on Tuesday after the bank reported net income for the first three months plunged 82% because of its provisions.