Zoom users top 300m despite growing ban list

Bengaluru — Zoom videoconferencing app's user base grew by another 50% to 300-million in the past three weeks, as the company fought to quell a backlash against security and safety that has seen a number of governments and firms ban its applications.

Zoom shares, which have surged nearly five-fold since the company went public in March 2019, rose 12% to $168.24 on Thursday.

CEO Eric Yuan gave the numbers late on Wednesday in an update on the platform's 90-day security plan, while also outlining the rollout next week of a new version of the app with more encryption features.

German carmaker Daimler was the latest company on Thursday to say it had banned use of Zoom for all corporate content until further notice.

“There are some reports about security gaps and challenges regarding data protection of Zoom,” Mercedes-Benz spokesperson Christoph Sedlmayr said.

“This does not comply with the security requirements of our company. Therefore, we can confirm that Daimler prohibits the use of Zoom for corporate content until further notice.”

Bloomberg News also reported wireless technology firm NXP had banned the app's use with external parties, and that employees at Sweden's Ericsson had been advised not to use it.

“We have not prohibited employees to use any collaboration tool, but we advise employees to be cautious with unapproved collaboration tools due to security risks,” an Ericsson spokesperson said.

Zoom was banned by many schools around the world, Elon Musk's venture SpaceX, Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered as well as governments in Germany, Taiwan and Singapore.

A Zoom spokesperson reiterated that companies across the world have done exhaustive security reviews of its platform and were using its services.

The coronavirus-driven lockdown of millions of people globally has driven huge growth in use of platforms such as Zoom, Skype or Microsoft's Teams application.