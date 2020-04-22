Company Comment
Retailers must challenge ban on selling cooked food
The law to stop hot pies being sold does not support keeping people at home
22 April 2020 - 18:05
A leaked 20-page Woolworths legal opinion written by well-known advocate Stephen Budlender explains why it is legal to sell a cooked chicken.
There was uproar this week when the government banned the sale of hot cooked food at retail stores during the Covid-19 lockdown period.
