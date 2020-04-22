Companies Company Comment Retailers must challenge ban on selling cooked food The law to stop hot pies being sold does not support keeping people at home BL PREMIUM

A leaked 20-page Woolworths legal opinion written by well-known advocate Stephen Budlender explains why it is legal to sell a cooked chicken.

There was uproar this week when the government banned the sale of hot cooked food at retail stores during the Covid-19 lockdown period.