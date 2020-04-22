Phumelela can stay in the race if lockdown eases soon, says chair

Phumelela chair Moses Tembe, who took over the role in January, told Business Day on Tuesday that “we remain very confident that Phumelela will weather the storm. We held a board strategic session in early March and mapped out a turnaround plan.”

However, the Covid-19 pandemic “was a let-down in the sense that we would have started implementing [a] strategy that would have retained workers while growing the business”.

Tembe said if the lockdown is extended beyond the end of April, “we would have no choice but to reduce the numbers to save the company”.

Phemelela said on Monday revenue from online betting was insufficient to offset the loss of revenue from the suspension of race meetings and the closure of betting shops, saying about 40,000 jobs were dependent on SA’s horse-racing industry.

Tembe said that retrenchments are “inevitable in the horse racing division given other priorities that beset the country. We are pleading with [the] Gauteng government to help us save jobs.”

Phumelela's share price has fallen more than 95% over the past three years, and the group's survival is under threat, having breached its loan covenants in its year to end-July.

The company said it would either need to introduce an equity partner or restructure debt or go to shareholders as it faced regulatory changes and weak economic conditions in SA.

“We have put in place plans to build a most formidable betting business division. The horse-racing division would continue to battle unless government comes to the party,” Tembe said.

The group is battling the withdrawal of its 50% share of the 6% levy on punters’ winnings on fixed-odds bets on horse racing in Gauteng, with effect from April 2019. This has cost it about R75m a year, and Phumelela said it is continuing to engage with authorities in the province.

Tembe said that, with so many jobs at risk, the share is hopefully “a small price to pay”.

Phumelela’s share price closed 8.18% down to R1.01 on Wednesday.