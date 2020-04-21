S&P downgrades supply chain firm Super Group
Ratings agency expects the company's revenue to decrease by as much 20% this year
21 April 2020 - 18:51
S&P Global Ratings has downgraded supply chain company Super Group’s SA rating, citing weaker prospects as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.
The ratings agency said on Tuesday that the company’s supply chain, transport and auto dealership operations in SA, Europe and Australia will be affected by restrictions, weak global vehicle demand and reduced economic activity due to the pandemic.
