Coca-cola expects Q2 hit as Covid-19 closes most revenue streams

Bengaluru — Coca-Cola said on Tuesday that its expected current-quarter results to take a hit as restaurants, theatres and other venues that represent about half the company’s revenue remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The drinkmaker’s shares, a Dow 30 component, were down about 4%. They have lost about 16% so far this year.

Coca-Cola makes syrups and concentrates and, through its bottlers, distributes them to fast-food chains, theatres, amusement parks and other venues, most of which have either closed all operations or limited their businesses.

Several concerts and sporting events, including the company-sponsored Tokyo 2020 Olympics, have been postponed or canceled.

As a result, volumes have fallen about 25% globally since the beginning of April, largely stemming from the loss of sales other than at retail stores, the company said.

The hit to second-quarter results will be material, it said, though the ultimate effect on this quarter and the rest of the year is unknown at this time. Coca-Cola added it expects comparable revenue to include 4% to 5% hit from a stronger dollar.

The company said, however, it saw stockpiling in some markets and a sharp rise in e-commerce sales, as consumers rush to buy goods in preparation for Covid-19 lockdowns.

“It’s certainly not the case that e-commerce is offsetting the losses ... E-commerce, even though it’s doubled in sales, it’s still a very small percentage of the total beverage category,” CEO James Quincey told analysts.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus, first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December, has claimed the lives of nearly 175,000, as of Tuesday evening, across the globe and has forced a wide range of businesses to shut doors.

“We do know that our over 134 years of business, we’ve seen many types of crisis ... We are in a better position today than we were heading into previous periods of challenge,” Quincey said.

For the first quarter, Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected revenue and profit, and said it expected conditions to start improving from the middle of the year.

For the first quarter ended March 27, net revenue fell 1% to $8.6bn. Analysts were expecting $8.28bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding one-time items, Coke earned 51c a share, beating market consensus estimate of 44c.

UBS analyst Sean King noted that first-quarter results were better than feared, but the company has a tougher road ahead.

