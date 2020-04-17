Companies

WATCH: How late payments can ruin SMEs

President of the Cape Town chapter of the Entrepreneurs Organisation Waheed Adam talks to Business Day TV

17 April 2020 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Getting customers to pay on time is one of the biggest challenges for business owners and when the problem persists too long, it can destroy a small business, especially in these tough times.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Waheed Adam, president of the Cape Town chapter of the international peer-to-peer network Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO), about the state of prompt payment during the lockdown.

