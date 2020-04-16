US plastics factory workers at mercy of vague shutdown guidelines

As the coronavirus began spreading across the US, plastic industry groups moved quickly to assert their importance. “From medical supplies to food packaging, plastics are essential in the effort to stop the spread of this virus,” said a statement from industry association Plastics.

Demand has also gone up as stores have reversed plastic bag bans and restaurant chains such as Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts have temporarily stopped allowing reusable mugs in their stores. Nonstore sales, such as those from online outlets, increased 12.1% in March compared to a year earlier even as the rest of retail tanked, which indicates a greater need for plastic shipping containers, as well.

Ohio, which issued its shelter at home order in late March, created broad areas of exclusion for companies that support critical supply chain functions, and Ohio governor Mike DeWine left it to the companies’ discretion to decide whether they fell into one of them.

Supply chain

Charter NEX CEO Kathy Bolhous said that everything produced at the Ohio plant falls into that category, including wraps for food and packaging for disinfectants. “We are absolutely critical to the supply chain,” she said.

But the workers — who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal — said that as recently as last week the factory was still fulfilling contracts to pool-chemical wholesalers.

Even in the best of times, working the manufacturing line at a Charter NEX’s facility is demanding. A relatively small plant, it divides workers into four 12-hour shifts of roughly 15 people each; two shifts alternate days and two alternate nights, allowing the production line to run around the clock.

Brishen Rogers, a labour expert at Temple University’s Beasley School of Law, said that defining workplace safety amid the Covid-19 crisis has been a challenge across the country, particularly in places that lack unions. Technically, workers have the right under the law to not go to a workplace that is inherently unsafe. But that law is rarely enforced.

“It means that workers face a terrible decision of going to work or perhaps not getting paid,” Rogers said. “You are seeing it across the economy, from grocery store workers to Amazon employees.”

After Covid-19 appeared in Ohio but before the state’s stay-at-home order, the management of the Charter NEX plant had a town-hall meeting to explain that operations weren’t stopping. All the factory’s employees filed into a second-floor room. “There was no effort at social distancing,” one worker said.