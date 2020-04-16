Companies

Tiger Brands shuts Durban Albany bakery due to Covid-19 infections

It is unclear at this stage how many of Albany’s employees have tested positive or how they contracted the virus

16 April 2020 - 07:53 Lwandile Bhengu
Boxes of Jungle Oats, one of South Africa's Tiger Brands original products. Picture: REUTERS/ MIKE HUTCHINGS

Food manufacturing giant Tiger Brands has temporarily closed its Durban bakery after some of its staff tested positive Covid-19.

In a statement issued on Wednesday‚ the company said that it had close to the bakery as a precautionary measure and that it had contacted the department of health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

“The company has taken this decision in line with best practice protocols and in the interest of the health and safety of all its employees at the bakery‚ which is its biggest priority‚” it said.

“The company has put in place measures to support all staff while they undergo Covid-19 testing. All protocols and regulatory requirements as mandated by the department of health and the NICD have been followed.”

It is unclear at this stage how many of its employees have tested positive or how they contracted the virus.

The company said it had made alternative arrangements to supply its Durban customers from their other facilities.

