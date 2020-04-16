Companies

Sales of electric vehicles surge in Europe, but it’s complicated

Brands have pushed electric vehicles more aggressively recently, holding back 2019 orders so they would count towards 2020 mandates

As Covid-19 crunches car sales globally, a backlog of orders has helped electric vehicles maintain momentum in much of the world — better than cars and trucks fulled by petrol or diesel.

Even in March, as pandemic lockdowns swept the globe, sales of battery-powered vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, surged in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK, according to a new report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

The demand, however, is somewhat synthetic. European emissions targets will rise considerably this year, and vehicle makers that don’t meet them will face steep fines for the first time. Passenger cars in Europe are required to reduce carbon emissions by roughly a quarter from levels of two years ago. So 4%-6% of cars sold in Europe this year will have to be battery-powered to hit new carbon dioxide targets.

Consequently, many brands have pushed electric vehicles more aggressively in recent months and held back 2019 orders so that they would count towards 2020 mandates, according to BNEF analyst Colin McKerracher. Drivers in Europe’s three largest car markets — Germany, France and the UK — bought 46,052 electric vehicles as the pandemic deepened in March, almost double the amount in the year-earlier period. The tailwind could continue for several months.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has underscored the environmental damage of vehicle emissions. Covid-19 fatality rates have been closely linked to air quality. Sheltering restrictions and lockdowns have emptied once-busy streets and idled industrial factories, resulting in cleaner air in many of the world’s densest, dirtiest cities. In New York and other cities in the northeastern US, Nasa says air pollution has dropped by 30% in recent weeks.

McKerracher says electric-vehicle adoption rates could ultimately hold steady this year or even rise. “Longer term, I think the pressure to electrify road transport only rises from here,” McKerracher said. “People will be angry that action wasn’t taken sooner.”

The short-term picture, though, remains grim for the vehicle industry at large. Analysts are predicting a large decline in overall vehicle sales this year. In the US alone, vehicle makers should brace for the virus to gobble up $100m-$300m in 2020 revenue, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kevin Tynan. By comparison, the industry garnered $161bn in sales in the second quarter of 2019.

In addition to rattled consumers, greener vehicles are coming up against of the cheapest fuel prices in years. From mid-April, the average gallon of petrol was selling for $1.83 in the US, 25% lower than prices just two months ago.

Bloomberg

Renault to focus solely on all-electric vehicles in China

Renault decides to focus on making only electric vehicles at its China factory in what it called "a new chapter" in that country.
2 days ago

Tesla furloughing staff but Shanghai factory is up and running

Non-critical employees will be kept without pay and executive salaries will be cut as much as 30% to conserve cash while the coronavirus pandemic
1 week ago

Europe’ green transition is under threat

When it comes to ways of curbing emissions, much of the low-hanging fruit has already been plucked
2 weeks ago

A greener way of life beckons

For all its horror, the pandemic may change our habits when nothing else could
3 weeks ago

