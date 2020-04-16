Sales of electric vehicles surge in Europe, but it’s complicated

As Covid-19 crunches car sales globally, a backlog of orders has helped electric vehicles maintain momentum in much of the world — better than cars and trucks fulled by petrol or diesel.

Even in March, as pandemic lockdowns swept the globe, sales of battery-powered vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, surged in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK, according to a new report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

The demand, however, is somewhat synthetic. European emissions targets will rise considerably this year, and vehicle makers that don’t meet them will face steep fines for the first time. Passenger cars in Europe are required to reduce carbon emissions by roughly a quarter from levels of two years ago. So 4%-6% of cars sold in Europe this year will have to be battery-powered to hit new carbon dioxide targets.

Consequently, many brands have pushed electric vehicles more aggressively in recent months and held back 2019 orders so that they would count towards 2020 mandates, according to BNEF analyst Colin McKerracher. Drivers in Europe’s three largest car markets — Germany, France and the UK — bought 46,052 electric vehicles as the pandemic deepened in March, almost double the amount in the year-earlier period. The tailwind could continue for several months.