FREE WEBINAR | Join the Absa Business Day Supplier Development dialogue on April 21

As Covid-19 takes a grip and the worldwide response starts to take effect, the global economy is expected to enter a recession that will have significant effect on domestic economies, the scale of which is uncertain.

Amid this uncertainty, a major supply chain disruption, a period of damage control, and a subsequent retooling and recalibration for the “new normal” is expected — underpinned by a critical, cohesive global and domestic response to reignite growth.

“Never before have we been called to change so rapidly and as leaders in supplier development. Right now, we need to reflect on our strategic priorities and embrace resilience strategies to protect against supply chain disruption and assist our suppliers,” says Catherine Wijnberg, CEO of Fetola.

“If there’s one thing Covid-19 has taught us in these ‘early’ days, it’s that with a pandemic of this nature where we’re all linked and dependent on each other, there’s a knock-on effect for everyone. When one domino starts tumbling, it’s felt all the way down the line.”

With this in mind, the Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards in partnership with Fetola, Cold Press Media, and Arena Holdings, recognises the necessity to bridge the gap between suppliers and corporates in SA.

To maintain the symbiosis that’s kept everyone buoyant, starting to focus now on recovery and rebuilding after a global pandemic is essential. Now is the time for business to show its commitment to build thriving, inclusive and healthy supply chains to get the SA economy back on track as soon as possible.

“The Absa Business Day Supplier Development dialogue series will look at how to do this, as well as go beyond medium-term priorities embracing the digital domain, rapid transformation and efficient delivery models. Post-Covid-19, we look at recovery strategies for struggling supply chains and suppliers, retooling and reimagining a competitive future,” says Wijnberg.

Corporates, suppliers and SMEs are invited to participate in the Absa Business Day Supplier Development digital hub, created to facilitate business recovery in SA. The hub will offer a series of webinars and videos, along with other content, to provide an opportunity to engage with peers and build valuable networks from afar. It’s a platform to help businesses learn and partner with experts in the industry who can share insights and ideas on how to get through this difficult time.

“Collaboration over this time will be essential in supporting the global and domestic response and to reignite growth,” says Wijnberg.

Join the Absa Business Day Supplier Development online at 9.30am on Tuesday, April 21 2020, which aims to explore ways to limit the impact of Covid-19 on the supply chain.

Topics will include:

How have supply chains been disrupted?

What digital solutions are essential at this time?

What future digital tools and delivery models are needed in the supply chain?

How can digital delivery models enhance competitiveness?

Innovations to assist SMMEs and bridge the gap with corporates?

For more information about participating, e-mail FleishmanJ@arena.africa or register here.

The Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards which were planned to take place on May 20 2020 have been rescheduled to take place on September 9 2020 in Johannesburg.

