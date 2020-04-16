Companies

Apple and Google join hands to develop Covid-19 contact-tracing apps

Aim is to let all smartphones talk to each other without breaching privacy boundaries

16 April 2020 - 10:39 AFP Relaxnews
Smartphone owners will soon benefit from apps that enable them to evaluate the degree to which they have been exposed to COVID-19.
Smartphone owners will soon benefit from apps that enable them to evaluate the degree to which they have been exposed to COVID-19.
Image: scyther5/123RF

Late last week Apple and Google caused a stir with the announcement that they would work together on Covid-19 contact-tracing technology. 

Apple and Google are to launch application programming interfaces (APIs) to make it possible to trace the transmission of the virus. The goal is to ensure that all smartphones, regardless of whether they run on Android or iOS, will be able to communicate with each other, via a simple Bluetooth connection with a view to offering their owners up-to-date information on their levels of exposure to infection. 

At the same time, both of the technology giants have pledged to pay careful attention to issues of data security and confidentiality.

In May, Apple and Google will both launch APIs for developers that ensure interoperability for contact-tracing apps on Android and iOS, which will be downloadable from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Later in 2020, Apple and Google plan to work on a broader contact-tracing platform for voluntary users, which will carefully respect privacy.

Google has announced that all Android phones (since version 6.0) will receive Covid-19-tracing updates via Google Play and not via an enhanced version of the operating system. This effectively means that the latest Huawei smartphones, which have been deprived of access to Google Play will not benefit from the new data source.

This will also be the case with the majority of smartphones sold in China, which generally source applications from software repositories developed by local manufacturers.

Does Big Brother bother you?

What will people be prepared to give up to ensure their safety during a pandemic?
News & Fox
1 week ago

Cellphone data can be used only for combating disease, says Covid-19 judge

Retired Constitutional Court justice  Kate O'Regan says any other use or disclosure of tracing information will be unlawful
National
1 week ago

Covid-19 judge Kate O’Regan tasked with safeguarding privacy

The former Constitutional Court justice has been appointed to oversee information gathering amid the Covid-19 pandemic
National
1 week ago

State says it is not spying on citizens through Covid-19 tracing

Amended regulations allow for tracing of location and movements of Covid-19 positive patients and contacts
National
1 week ago

‘Smart quarantine’ IT system traces contacts amid Covid-19

The Czech Covid19CZ group of computer experts uses data infected people to trace their movement with their consent, generating a ‘memory map’
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Telkom agrees to cut wholesale broadband prices, ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Col’Cacchio retrenches head office employees as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
RMH to sell FirstRand stake after shares tumble
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Take 20% rent or nothing, clothing retailers tell ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Extended lockdown could see some SA mines close ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Lower export demand will be among agriculture’s Covid ...

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: At last, SAA can depart — for good

Opinion / Editorials

More than one vaccine for Covid-19 is vital, Glaxo CEO says

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.