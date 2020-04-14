Companies

Volumes in China are recovering quickly, Bidcorp says

Food logistics group sees encouraging sign that demand will bounce back

14 April 2020 - 10:11 karl gernetzky
Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson blows the traditional horn after his company listed on the JSE. Picture: RICHARD STREVER/ ZOOM PHOTOGRAPHY
Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson blows the traditional horn after his company listed on the JSE. Picture: RICHARD STREVER/ ZOOM PHOTOGRAPHY

Food services company Bidcorp says it is seeing a sharp recovery in volumes in China, the centre of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Volumes were quickly approaching the levels of 2019 in China, which was an encouraging sign, Bidcorp said.

In other countries, the group said it was seeing a short-term decline in volumes of 45%-70% compared to a year ago, and it was still too soon to quantify the economic damage of the viral outbreak.

“We strongly believe in our business model and that our customers and demand will bounce back over time,” said CEO Bernard Berson.

“Our businesses are designated essential services which means we are playing a critical role in servicing those most affected by the crisis,” he said.

The share price of Bidcorp, which separated from Bidvest and listed on the JSE in May 2016, was up 1.58% to R228.08 in morning trade on Tuesday, having lost 23.66% of its value so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

No fat profits amid fast-food slump

In this cut-throat sector there’s no quick recipe for meaty returns
Companies
4 months ago

Bidcorp’s SA businesses performing above expectations in tough economy

The company says political and social upheavals in several geographies have hurt some of its businesses
Companies
4 months ago

Bidcorp: ‘Boring’ is the attraction

Bidcorp’s investors like its consistency, writes Siseko Njobeni
Companies
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Col’Cacchio in royalty fee dispute as Covid-19 ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Foreign buyers not falling over each other for ...
Companies / Property
3.
EOH’s primary focus is to reduce debt burden
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Possibilities and perils when investing during a ...
Companies
5.
‘Preparedness gear’ could well be the next big ...
Companies

Related Articles

Bidcorp warns coronavirus could hit sales

Companies

No fat profits amid fast-food slump

Companies / Investors Monthly

Bidcorp: ‘Boring’ is the attraction

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.