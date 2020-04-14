Companies COMPANY COMMENT Remgro praised for abstaining from voting on share buyback The buyback exercise is aimed at helping RCL’s top executives cash out shares awarded to them in the share incentive scheme BL PREMIUM

Investment behemoth Remgro has done the right thing by opting to abstain from voting on a contentious specific share buyback at its 71%-owned subsidiary RCL Foods.

The buyback exercise was aimed at helping RCL’s top executives cash out shares awarded to them in the share incentive scheme.