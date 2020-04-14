Companies Possibilities and perils when investing during a pandemic As markets bounce back, which sectors are the best bet? BL PREMIUM

There is panic. Uncertainty. Fear. The global economy will have its worst recession since 1929. The world as we know it will never be the same again.

“It’s the same every time,” says FNB Wealth and Investments analyst Wayne McCurrie who, having been in the investing field for 32 years, has seen a few market crashes. In fact, he sees it as a regular occurrence, something that happens every eight to 12 years.