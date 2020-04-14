J&J lifts dividend but cuts guidance as pandemic clouds outlook

New York — Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Tuesday reined in its outlook for 2020 due to the expected effects of the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the latest company to have to shift gears in the face of the economic shock created by Covid-19.

At the same time, J&J posted stronger sales and earnings for the first quarter compared with a year ago, and boosted its quarterly dividend.

The health-care giant’s results offer a revealing snapshot of a broad cross-section of the US economy at a time when the pandemic is turning any previous assumptions investors might have had about this year inside out. J & makes everything from innovative cancer therapies to medical devices to over-the-counter staples such as Tylenol pain reliever.

Shares of J&J rose 3% to $143.90. Through the close on Monday, the shares had declined 4.2% so far in 2020, amid pronounced volatility in the wider stock market.

The coronavirus began to take hold in the US during the final month of the first quarter. During the period, J&J’s revenue climbed 3.3% from a year earlier to $20.69bn, while its adjusted earnings per share climbed 9.5% to $2.30, from $2.10 a year earlier.

J&J is the first of the major US health-care company to report earnings for what most on Wall Street expect to be a turbulent quarter. Investors typically look toJ&J’s results for signals about how the wider health-care sector will fare. Its broad reach in drugs, devices and consumer health give the company a unique vantage point on the rest of the industry.

For the full year, J&J said it expects sales of $79.2bn to $82.2bn. Previously, it had forecast revenue for the year of $85.8bn to $86.6bn.

The company’s consumer health-care unit pulled in $3.6bn in revenue during the first quarter, up 9.2% in annual terms. But a widespread decline in elective surgical procedures during the pandemic slowed sales of J&J’s medical devices. Revenue in that business fell 8.2% to $5.93bn in the period.

J&J’s pharmaceutical business remained steady, posting a gain of 8.7% to $11.1bn in quarterly revenue.

Separately, J&J said it would increase its quarterly dividend by 6.3% to $1.01 a share from 95c a share.

Bloomberg