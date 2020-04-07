Companies COMPANY COMMENT Fairvest aims to sell Tokai Junction in Cape Town for R190m The company says the sale of Tokai Junction speaks to its focus on value extraction and conservative financial management BL PREMIUM

The JSE’s real-estate sector has been plagued by the fallout from the Covid-19 epidemic, with tenants — most notably some large retail enterprises — looking for (what will hopefully only be) short-term rental relief.

So it’s somewhat reassuring to see a transaction that suggests some parts of the property sector are still going about their business in these tremulous times.