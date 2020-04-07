COMPANY COMMENT
Fairvest aims to sell Tokai Junction in Cape Town for R190m
The company says the sale of Tokai Junction speaks to its focus on value extraction and conservative financial management
07 April 2020 - 17:54
The JSE’s real-estate sector has been plagued by the fallout from the Covid-19 epidemic, with tenants — most notably some large retail enterprises — looking for (what will hopefully only be) short-term rental relief.
So it’s somewhat reassuring to see a transaction that suggests some parts of the property sector are still going about their business in these tremulous times.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now