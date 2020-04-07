Deutsche Post latest company to scrap 2020 guidance due to global pandemic

Frandfurt — Deutsche Post on Tuesday became the latest company to abandon its profit goals for the year.

The German multinational package delivery and supply chain management company withdrew its 2020 guidance, saying the situation had worsened in March when all its divisions were affected by shudowns due to the global spread of the pandemic.

The company said the coronavirus shutdowns had caused its business to drop below internal forecasts by €50m in February and by €150m in March, forcing it to scrap its guidance for the year.