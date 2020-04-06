WATCH: Retail supply chain innovation during Covid-19 lockdown

Governments worldwide are battling to determine the right trade response and keep supply chains flowing to industries and consumers as the Covid-19 pandemic escalates. Supply chain players have had to be innovative during the first week of lockdown in SA, where the battle to get essential goods on shelves has been a balancing act between demand, supply and health considerations.

Michael Avery speaks to Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee, Woolworths COO Sam Ngumeni and David Logan of the SA Association of Freight Forwarders.