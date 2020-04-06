Companies

Covid-19 Business Watch:

WATCH: Retail supply chain innovation during Covid-19 lockdown

Retailers talk to Business Day TV about the challenges within the retail sector

06 April 2020 - 20:56 Business Day TV
Picture: IM

Governments worldwide are battling to  determine the right trade response and keep supply chains flowing to industries and consumers as the Covid-19 pandemic escalates. Supply chain players have had to be innovative during the first week of lockdown in SA, where the battle to get essential goods on shelves has been a balancing act between demand, supply and health considerations.

Michael Avery speaks to Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee, Woolworths COO  Sam Ngumeni and David Logan of the SA Association of Freight Forwarders.

